Governor Sherrill Launches Statewide Employee Survey to Strengthen Workforce and Improve Services for New Jersey Residents

The survey, which will be distributed to employees across all State agencies and authorities, is designed to establish a comprehensive baseline of the New Jersey workforce experience and identify opportunities to better support employees in delivering high-quality, efficient services.

The launch follows the Governor’s participation last week in the State Employee Recognition Day Awards Ceremony, held during Public Service Recognition Week, where she highlighted the critical role of public servants in keeping government running and improving the lives of New Jersey residents.

“New Jersey’s state workforce is at the heart of everything we do,” said Governor Sherrill. “If we want to make government more responsive, more efficient, and more focused on delivering results for residents, we need to invest in the people who make that work possible. This survey is about listening and understanding what our employees need to succeed, and how we can build a stronger, more effective government together.”

The survey will remain open for two weeks and has been administered to executive branch employees across all State agencies and authorities. It will gather feedback on key areas including workplace experience, job satisfaction, resources and technology, training and career growth opportunities, and employees’ ability to effectively serve New Jersey residents.

Responses will be anonymous and confidential, and results will be analyzed to provide both statewide insights and agency-level data to inform near-term improvements and longer-term reforms.

“Public service is about people, and that starts with supporting the workforce that serves New Jersey every day,” said Mary Cruz, Acting Chair and CEO of the New Jersey Civil Service Commission. “This survey will give employees a meaningful opportunity to share their experiences and help shape how we strengthen the workplace, support our teams, and deliver better outcomes for residents.”

“This effort reflects a commitment to using data and employee voice to inform future initiatives,” said Andrea Hetling, Associate Director of the Heldrich Center for Workforce Development at Rutgers University, which is administering the survey. “By understanding what employees experience day to day, New Jersey is taking an important step toward building a stronger public sector workforce and improving the delivery of services across the state.”

The survey is part of the Sherrill Administration’s broader effort to make New Jersey State government one of the best places to work and to ensure residents experience a more efficient, responsive, and effective government