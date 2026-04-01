Clean Ocean Action's Beach Sweep Report

The report, released March 31, details debris

trends, highlights the “Wavemakers” who make the program possible, and showcases some of

the most unusual items collected along the coast. Over four decades, the Beach Sweep events

have been held in the Spring and Fall. The data collected is combined into an Annual Report.

“The findings in this year’s report highlight both the challenges our ocean faces and the incredible

commitment of volunteers,” said Meg Sulzberg, COA Plastic-Free Sea Coordinator. “The

volunteers’ efforts continue to drive meaningful progress toward a cleaner, safer coastline.”

In 2025, 4,100 volunteers collected 169,756 items across 77 sites in just six hours over the two

mornings of Beach Sweeps. Among the most unique finds were a pair of cross-country skis, a

quart of milk, and a wedding ring.

Clean Ocean Action will release a special edition report celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the

Beach Sweeps, highlighting the good, bad, and ugly stories from four decades of Sweeps. COA’s Beach Sweeps, held every April and October, is New Jersey’s longest-running and largest

volunteer-driven environmental event – and for some, a family tradition for 3 generations. Since

the Beach Sweeps began in 1985, 180,610 volunteers have contributed 1,027,719 volunteer

hours to remove and record 8,937,888 pieces of debris from NJ’s beaches and waterways.

“For 40 years, thousands of people – small and tall – have given back to the ocean and beach

which give them such joy throughout the year, but especially in the summer,” said Cindy Zipf,

COA Executive Director. “Thanks to their meticulous care to tally data, many policies and

behaviors have changed and reduced some sources of debris. The Beach Sweeps prove that

individual actions, multiplied by thousands of people, create powerful change.” Volunteers across the state collected their findings on data cards

Some 2025 data highlights include:

• 4,100 volunteers collected 169,756 items

• 83.13% of debris collected was plastic, including foam

• Plastic bottle caps and lids topped the 2025 “Dirty Dozen” list (top 12 debris items

collected) with 28,222 pieces, making up 16.6% of the debris collected Plastic cups made the "Dirty Dozen” list for the first time since 2009, totaling 3,235

pieces collected and 1.91% of all debris

• The “Roster of the Ridiculous” lists hundreds of the strangest items found along the

coast, including a wedding ring, a full quart of milk, a Donkey Kong toy car, and a

whole watermelon

Data Means Action

Beach Sweeps data helps drive policy change, including New Jersey’s 2022 ban on single-use

plastic bags and foam food containers (P.L. 202, c.117), which to date prevents an estimated 4.8

billion bags from entering circulation each year.

Clean Ocean Action strives to reduce plastic pollution along New Jersey’s coast and in the ocean,

targeting litter before it reaches waterways and the ocean. Debris from people makes its way into

waterways and the ocean. This threatens marine life, entangles animals and gets mistaken for

food, while breaking down into toxic microplastics that can persist for hundreds of years.

These micro- and nano-plastics are also, increasingly, a human health concern. Recent studies

show plastics accumulating in the body, including in the blood and organs, and being linked to

reproductive, immune, and endocrine system disruptions. By removing plastic debris from

beaches and documenting pollution trends, COA provides data to guide policy, raise public

awareness, and prevent plastics from entering both the ocean and the food chain, helping protect

marine life and human health alike.

Clean Ocean Action’s Beach Sweeps data has also reached national audiences. For three

straight years, findings from the program were featured on the #1 US ranked late-night talk show,

Late Night with Stephen Colbert, introducing the marine pollution crisis to millions of homes

across the country. COA’s devoted volunteer Beach Captains engaged their communities to recruit volunteers for

Beach Sweeps, then guided the volunteers at their site. Junior Beach Captains, students over age

16, also assisted at sites.

“I'm proud to be a part of COA and contribute my efforts as a Beach Captain to help in efforts that

strive to set policies which keep our oceans & beaches clean of refuse and toxic chemicals," said

Donna Player, Bayshore Waterfront Park's volunteer Beach Captain. "It is an honor which I hope

to continue for many years to come!"

“Thanks to the commitment of volunteers, the Beach Sweeps continue to expand each year,

reaching more beaches, inspiring and educating new volunteers, and removing increasing

amounts of debris from the marine environment,” Zipf said.