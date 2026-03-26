Governor Sherrill Signs Executive Order to Improve NJ TRANSIT Rider Experience

“Every New Jerseyan deserves a transit system that is safe, clean, accessible, and reliable. This Executive Order is about delivering cleaner stations, clearer communication, and more dependable service across NJ TRANSIT. We are listening to riders, holding ourselves accountable, and making the improvements necessary to ensure that rail and bus transit work better for everyone who uses it,” said Governor Sherrill.

“New Jersey residents deserve a world-class transit system and Governor Sherrill’s Executive Order is a clear demonstration of our shared commitment to improving the customer experience for all New Jersey Transit riders,” said NJ TRANSIT Chair and Acting NJDOT Commissioner Priya Jain. The goals of the Executive Order and the focus on public engagement will help in moving our transportation system forward, and I look forward to working with NJ TRANSIT CEO and President Kris Kolluri in executing the Governor’s vision.”

This Executive Order has two parts. Within 45 days from signing, the Commissioner of Transportation, in her capacity as Chair of the NJ TRANSIT board of directors, will develop and send to the Governor a comprehensive plan to improve riders’ experiences.

Governor Sherrill is directing the Commissioner to focus the plan on the following priority areas:

Cleanliness of NJ TRANSIT stations, stops, buses, and rail cars; Accessibility of NJ TRANSIT-owned properties, including escalators and boarding areas; Public safety, including lighting, cameras, and law enforcement presence at stations and stops; and The digital experience for riders, with focus on the usability and reliability of real-time tracking features on the NJT website and mobile app.



To inform the development of this plan, the NJ TRANSIT Customer Advocate will hold three public listening sessions and develop a public survey to be posted on the NJ TRANSIT website. The Customer Advocate will report the survey results and feedback from the listening sessions within 30 days.

In the 45 days following the delivery of the plan, NJ TRANSIT will fast-track implementation of the highest priority initiatives so that, by June 22, NJ TRANSIT riders begin to see immediate improvements toward a safer, cleaner, and more reliable ride.

For a copy of Executive Order No. 16, click here.