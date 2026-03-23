Town Voices Opposition to Data Center

The 2.6 million square foot facility, one of the largest on the East Coast, is being built on a former sand mining site and is expected to use enough power to supply a small city. Neighbors say a constant humming noise has already disrupted nearby homes, even as construction continues. Developers say the sound is temporary and the project meets local regulations. The rally comes ahead of a planning board meeting on the project’s next phase. As data centers expand across New Jersey, similar concerns are surfacing in other communities weighing the balance between economic growth and environmental impact.