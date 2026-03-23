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Stream: 90.5 The Night

Town Voices Opposition to Data Center

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published March 23, 2026 at 9:35 AM EDT
Adobe Express

The 2.6 million square foot facility, one of the largest on the East Coast, is being built on a former sand mining site and is expected to use enough power to supply a small city. Neighbors say a constant humming noise has already disrupted nearby homes, even as construction continues. Developers say the sound is temporary and the project meets local regulations. The rally comes ahead of a planning board meeting on the project’s next phase. As data centers expand across New Jersey, similar concerns are surfacing in other communities weighing the balance between economic growth and environmental impact.
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Local News New Jersey
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride