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State Supreme Court Ruling Hailed as "Historic"

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published March 17, 2026 at 6:40 AM EDT
Adobe Express

A ruling by the New Jersey Supreme Court is being called “historic” by some legal experts and could expand the ability of survivors of teacher sexual abuse to sue school districts.

According to NJ.com, in a 6-to-1 decision, Justice Anne Patterson wrote that the state’s Child Victims Act does not automatically block lawsuits that hold school districts responsible for abuse committed by teachers. The court created a new three-part test to determine when districts can be held “vicariously liable” — meaning legally responsible for the actions of employees. Courts will now consider whether a school gave a teacher authority over a student, whether that authority was used to commit abuse, and whether the district’s actions made it appear the misconduct was tolerated. Attorneys say the ruling could reshape many pending cases and push schools to strengthen policies designed to prevent abuse.
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Local News New Jersey Crime
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride