State Supreme Court Ruling Hailed as "Historic"

According to NJ.com , in a 6-to-1 decision, Justice Anne Patterson wrote that the state’s Child Victims Act does not automatically block lawsuits that hold school districts responsible for abuse committed by teachers. The court created a new three-part test to determine when districts can be held “vicariously liable” — meaning legally responsible for the actions of employees. Courts will now consider whether a school gave a teacher authority over a student, whether that authority was used to commit abuse, and whether the district’s actions made it appear the misconduct was tolerated. Attorneys say the ruling could reshape many pending cases and push schools to strengthen policies designed to prevent abuse.