Governor's 2027 Budget Includes Addressing Homeless Veterans

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published March 12, 2026 at 6:53 AM EDT
NJ.gov

Several initiatives were mentioned this week, including help for veterans

This budget includes $11 million for the existing Bringing Veterans Home initiative, which has successfully adopted strategies to transition homeless veterans from temporary housing placements to stable, permanent housing solutions. Governor Sherrill anticipates the Departments of Community Affairs and Veteran Affairs reaching all known homeless veterans this year.
