County Commissioners host Organizing Monmouth event to discuss human services needs and resources

“As the main goal of Monmouth ACTS is to promote public-private partnership and collaboration in order to better serve our residents, we were proud to work with the Stone Foundation of New Jersey and Brookdale Community College to host this important event,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “More than 200 attendees discussed ways in which they can collectively leverage their shared knowledge, resources and relationships to proactively shape and position Monmouth County’s essential programs and services.”

“Monmouth County’s nonprofit, philanthropic, local government, and business communities came together to evaluate programs and resources at a time when residents’ needs for resources are greater than ever,” said Commissioner Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Monmouth County Department of Health and Human Services. “Through its member survey, Organizing Monmouth aimed to develop a comprehensive understanding of where funding and tools are needed to ensure these vital services continue for our residents.”

Monmouth ACTS (Assisting Community Through Services) was created by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners in 2018 to carry out recommendations of a Human Services Needs Assessment. This innovative public-private partnership brings together County divisions from the Department of Human Services and community partners on the Monmouth ACTS Advisory Council (MAAC) to enhance access to services for County residents. For more information, visit www.monmouthACTS.org.

