Former Rutgers Football Player Opening a Second Coffee Location in Monmouth County

In October 2010, Rutgers University football star, Eric LeGrand, sustained a spinal cord injury at his C3 and C4 vertebrae during a fourth quarter play at MetLife Stadium. Left paralyzed, LeGrand wasn’t down long. He has since been a motivational speaker,sports analyst, philanthropist and a purveyor of coffee. The flagship LeGrand Coffee House is located in his hometown of Woodbridge and the new location will be in Middletown on Route 35. Legrand said, “My partners (who were customers) and I are excited to continue to bring Unity to the Community with A Daily Cup of bELieve to Middletown and welcome all of you through our doors.