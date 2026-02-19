Flights at Newark Resume After Plane Has Engine Trouble

Officials say a JetBlue flight bound for West Palm Beach departed at 5:43 p.m. before reporting engine failure and turning back. The plane landed safely, and no injuries were reported.

After landing, the crew reported smoke in the cockpit and evacuated passengers using emergency slides, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Airport operations were halted for about an hour—until roughly 7 p.m.—as crews cleared the aircraft from the taxiway.

Travelers are being urged to check with their airlines for the latest updates.