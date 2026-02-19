© 2026 Brookdale Public Radio
Flights at Newark Resume After Plane Has Engine Trouble

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published February 19, 2026 at 8:11 AM EST
According to NJ.com, flight operations at Newark Liberty International Airport were temporarily suspended Wednesday evening after a departing flight experienced engine trouble and was forced to return shortly after takeoff.

Officials say a JetBlue flight bound for West Palm Beach departed at 5:43 p.m. before reporting engine failure and turning back. The plane landed safely, and no injuries were reported.

After landing, the crew reported smoke in the cockpit and evacuated passengers using emergency slides, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Airport operations were halted for about an hour—until roughly 7 p.m.—as crews cleared the aircraft from the taxiway.

Travelers are being urged to check with their airlines for the latest updates.
Michele McBride
