County Commissioners create new Division of Integrated Health

Resolution #2026-0108 passed unanimously during the Commissioners’ Regular Meeting on January 29.

“My fellow Commissioners and I are excited to announce this restructuring within the Department of Health and Human Services,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The new Division of Integrated Health will allow the County to respond as a unified team with shared knowledge, helping us serve residents more effectively. We believe these changes will deliver meaningful benefits to the people of Monmouth County.”

As part of the restructuring, the County will move the Office of the Adjustor under the Division of Behavioral Health and rename it the Office of Mental Wellness and Supportive Services. The Health Department will be renamed the Office of Public Health, and the Mosquito Control Commission will become the Office of Mosquito Control.

“By bringing the Office of Public Health, the Office of Mosquito Control, and the Office of Mental Wellness and Supportive Services together, we are removing barriers that can delay access to critical services,” said Commissioner Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Department of Health and Human Services. “Whether facing an environmental threat or a community wellness concern, the County will be better positioned to coordinate a response quickly.”

For news and alerts from Monmouth County, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or follow @MonmouthGovNJ on Facebook X and Instagram.