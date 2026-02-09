Monmouth County Announces Winners of 2026 Snowplow Naming Contest

The winners of the third annual Snowplow Naming Contest sponsored by The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners have been announced. Congratulations to Alyssa Bodnar of Swimming River Elementary School in Tinton Falls, and Savannah Miller of Memorial School in Union Beach.

Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone made a surprise visit to both schools to honor the winning students and unveil the snowplows to them, which feature the winning name and school.

Monmouth County Government. TINTON FALLS, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone surprised students at Swimming River Elementary School by announcing one of the winners of the Snowplow Naming Contest. Fifth grader Alyssa Bodnar’s winning entry, “Snow Crusher,” was unveiled during the visit.

Alyssa’s winning plow name is “Snow Crusher,” and Savannah’s is “The Frost Responder.”

Each student also received a Certificate of Recognition on behalf of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners.

