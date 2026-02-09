Chris Gotterup Rallies to Win Phoenix Open, Rises to Fifth in World Rankings

Little Silver's Chris Gotterup continued his rapid rise on the PGA Tour with a spectacular come-from-behind win at the Phoenix Open yesterday. Gotterup entered the the final day trailing leader Hideki Matsuyama by four strokes, but the Rutgers and CBA alum stormed back to force a playoff hole, which he won with a long birdie putt. Gotterup's win marked his second in the first three weeks of the new PGA season. He is now ranked fifth in the world.