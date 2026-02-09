© 2026 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Chris Gotterup Rallies to Win Phoenix Open, Rises to Fifth in World Rankings

WBJB | By TJ Bryan
Published February 9, 2026 at 10:15 AM EST
Chris Gotterup
Facebook
Chris Gotterup

Little Silver's Chris Gotterup continued his rapid rise on the PGA Tour with a spectacular come-from-behind win at the Phoenix Open yesterday. Gotterup entered the the final day trailing leader Hideki Matsuyama by four strokes, but the Rutgers and CBA alum stormed back to force a playoff hole, which he won with a long birdie putt. Gotterup's win marked his second in the first three weeks of the new PGA season. He is now ranked fifth in the world.
Tags
Local News Monmouth CountyNew Jersey
TJ Bryan
See stories by TJ Bryan