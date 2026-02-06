© 2026 Brookdale Public Radio
Springsteen’s 2024 Sea.Hear.Now Homecoming Show Arrives on Vinyl for Record Store Day

WBJB | By TJ Bryan
Published February 6, 2026 at 11:13 AM EST

The Spring edition of Record Store Day is going to be a special one for Bruce Springsteen fans. Bruce's electrifying homecoming performance in Asbury Park at the 2024 Sea.Hear.Now festival will be released on vinyl for the first time.

The 5-LP collection captures three hours of Bruce and the band pouring everything into the performance in front of 35,000 people assembled on the beach in Asbury Park. Previously released digitally, the Sea.Hear.Now set will also be available on 3 CDs. Record Store Day is Saturday April 18.
Local News Asbury Park Music
TJ Bryan
