Springsteen’s 2024 Sea.Hear.Now Homecoming Show Arrives on Vinyl for Record Store Day

The Spring edition of Record Store Day is going to be a special one for Bruce Springsteen fans. Bruce's electrifying homecoming performance in Asbury Park at the 2024 Sea.Hear.Now festival will be released on vinyl for the first time.

The 5-LP collection captures three hours of Bruce and the band pouring everything into the performance in front of 35,000 people assembled on the beach in Asbury Park. Previously released digitally, the Sea.Hear.Now set will also be available on 3 CDs. Record Store Day is Saturday April 18.