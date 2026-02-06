NJ State Police Mourn Sergeant First Class Sean Acker

The New Jersey State Police is mourning the loss of Sergeant First Class Sean William Acker of Howell Township, who died on Wednesday. Acker, of the Division Staff Section, died due to complications from a medical condition resulting from a work-related injury.

Acker dedicated more than 19 years of service to the New Jersey State Police and was a member of the 145th State Police Class. Born in Pennsylvania, and raised in Howell Township, Acker enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1998.

He rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant and was among the original “Ravens” in the Air Force. Acker's funeral services will be held Monday morning at the Church of St. Victoria in Howell.seal