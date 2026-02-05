Chorus of the Atlantic Offers Singing Valentines Across Monmouth County

Forget flowers and chocolates, how about surprising your sweetie with a serenade? From February 11 through February 14, the Red Bank area chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society will deliver Singing Valentines throughout Monmouth County.

For $60, the Chorus of the Atlantic is offering a curated experience designed to make your sweetheart the center of the world. Each Singing Valentine includes a serenade, delivered either in private or public, featuring two classic love songs performed in traditional barbershop harmony as well as a beautiful, long-stemmed rose for your true love.

Those interested are asked to contact Jon Greene at 732-583-1684. Quartet visits can be scheduled from Wednesday, Feb. 11 through Saturday, Feb. 14.

