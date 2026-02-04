© 2026 Brookdale Public Radio
Ice Damage Collapses Part of Keansburg Fishing Pier

WBJB | By TJ Bryan
Published February 4, 2026 at 10:36 AM EST
Tom Brennan
Main parking lot gate to the Keansburg Amusement Park and Fishing Pier

The extreme cold and icy conditions have claimed a portion of the Keansburg Fishing Pier which collapsed into the icy waters of Raritan Bay yesterday.

In an interview with News12, Pier manager Kathi Smock said, “We've had ice, but nothing like this. The pier is fighting the ice right now.”

The adjacent Keansburg Amusement Park owns the pier, and Smock says that the owners have told her they plan to rebuild.

The pier was repaired in 2012 after Superstorm Sandy struck. Icy conditions are expected to persist as temperatures hover around freezing. 
TJ Bryan
