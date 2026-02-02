Monmouth County Offers Free 2026 Tire Pick‑Up Program to Help Reduce Mosquito Populations

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is encouraging residents to take advantage of its 2026 Tire Pick-Up Program, a free service designed to reduce mosquito populations by eliminating common breeding sites. Tires stored outdoors can collect rainwater and create ideal conditions for mosquitoes to breed, which can produce up to 10,000 mosquitos per tire.

“Tires are one of the most common and dangerous mosquito breeding habitats, and services like the tire pick-up program are essential to reducing mosquito populations,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone.

The service is available now through March 31, and residents are encouraged to call 732-542-3630 to make arrangements for pick-up. The program will accept up to ten car tires without rims per property.