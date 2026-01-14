DEP AWARDS NEARLY $32 MILLION IN GRANTS FOR PURCHASES OF ELECTRIC SCHOOL BUSES AND PUBLIC CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE

Specifically, the DEP awarded more than $18 million through the second round of its Electric School Bus Grant Program for local purchases of 53 electric school buses and 41 associated fast chargers. In addition, the DEP awarded $13.6 million through its EV Charging Grant Program for 26 public and private projects to install publicly accessible charging stations at or near town and retail centers, multi-unit housing, and transit hubs across the state.

“The transportation sector is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in New Jersey,” said Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette. “These grant programs are advancing New Jersey’s long-term electric-vehicle emission reduction goals by replacing diesel school buses that emit harmful pollutants with clean electric buses and by expanding public and private charging infrastructure in our communities.”

The DEP’s Electric School Bus Grant Program and EV Charging Grant Program are highlighted in the recently released New Jersey Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Roadmap report, which outlines the progress, challenges and strategies to accelerating the use of zero-emission vehicles in the Garden State.

Electric School Bus Grant Program

The $18 million in grants is the second funding round of the Electric School Bus Grant Program, which was authorized by legislation Governor Phil Murphy signed in 2022. The legislation provided up to $45 million in funding over three years to replace diesel school buses with battery-electric school buses and install associated charging infrastructure. It is funded by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities’ (NJBPU) Clean Energy Fund.

Grant recipients will receive technical assistance through New Jersey Fleet Advisor to help them navigate key decisions around transitioning to zero emission vehicles. A personalized Fleet Electrification Roadmap will be developed to provide vehicle recommendations, cost projections, on-site infrastructure assessments, and more.

Grant recipients are distributed across the northern, central, and southern regions of the state, including 11 in overburdened communities. There are nine direct awards to schools and school districts, and five awards to bus contractors serving New Jersey schools.

Second Round Electric School Bus Grant Program Grants by County:

Bergen County

South Hackensack School District, up to $600,000 for two school buses

Camden County

Camden City School District, up to $2.04 million for six school buses and three fast-charging stations

Essex County

East Orange School District, up to $1.71 million for five school buses and three fast-charging stations

Mercer County

West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District, up to $2.1 million for six school buses and six fast-charging stations through its contractor, Highland Electric Fleets

Middlesex County

Plainfield Public Schools, up to $2.1 million for six school buses and six fast-charging stations

Monmouth County

Middletown Township School District, up to $640,000 for two school buses and two fast-charging stations through its contractor, Highland Electric Fleets

Shore Regional High School District, up to $1.28 million for four school buses and four fast-charging stations through its contractor, Highland Electric Fleets

Passaic County

Milkyway Education Center Inc./Pioneer Academy, up to $640,000 for two school buses and two level 2 charging stations

Passaic County Technical Vocational Schools, up to $680,000 for two school buses and one fast-charging station

Somerset County

Bernards Township Board of Education, up to $604,000 for two school buses and one level 2 charging station

Franklin Township School District, up to $2 million for six school buses and six level 2 charging stations through its contractor, Mercy Transportation, Inc.

Montgomery Township School District, up to $2.04 million for six school buses and three fast-charging stations

Union County

Summit Board of Education, up to $700,000 for two school buses and two fast-charging stations

Union School District, up to $700,000 for two school buses and two fast-charging stations through its contractor, Mosdos Pupa Linden

“We applaud the NJDEP for forging ahead with funding electric school buses,” said Anjuli Ramos, Director of the NJ Sierra Club. “The 53 buses funded in year two will nearly double the state’s current zero-emission fleet. Most will serve overburdened districts, helping to reduce diesel pollution linked to high asthma rates among children.”

During National Drive Electric Week in 2024, DEP announced the first-round award of $15 million in grants for local purchases of 48 electric school buses in New Jersey, marking the state’s first comprehensive commitment of funding for zero-emission buses to better protect the health of schoolchildren and communities.

Learn more about the Electric School Bus Grant Program at https://dep.nj.gov/stopthesoot/electric-school-bus-program/

EV Charging Grant Program

The DEP’s EV Charging Grant Program is a component of the It Pay$ to Plug In campaign. Through the grant program, the DEP is providing $13.6 million in grant awards to increase the number of public charging stations, making it more convenient for EV owners to charge their vehicles, reducing charging times and enhancing the EV ownership experience. It is funded by RGGI auction proceeds and the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust.

Fifteen private and governmental entities will receive funding to install 82 charging stations with 136 fast-charging ports in 16 counties. Several grant recipients will be awarded for multiple projects. Each grant is for $400,000 or $600,000, depending on the number of charging ports to be installed.