Governor Murphy Signs Bipartisan Legislation to Promote Compulsive Gambling Awareness on College Campuses

Under the bill, all public colleges, universities, and community colleges in New Jersey are required to invite and facilitate the presence of the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey on their campuses at least once per semester, and more often as deemed appropriate. These campus visits will provide students with important information on the risks associated with gambling, access to compulsive gambling counseling services, and details about self-exclusion programs and other available support resources.

“Today’s signing demonstrates our continued commitment to promoting responsible gaming and supporting the well-being of students across New Jersey,” said Governor Murphy. “By connecting campus communities with expert resources, we’re taking proactive steps to address gambling-related harm before it takes root.”

“Sports have long been a way for people to connect and form community, but the rapid growth in online sports betting is having a deleterious effect on the well-being of our young adults,” said Angela Bethea, Acting Secretary of Higher Education. “This law ensures New Jersey’s public institutions support students to responsibly engage and offers a resource on campuses to help educate students on the risks of using betting platforms.”

The signing of A1715/S3184 builds on the Murphy Administration’s broader responsible gaming initiative. In April 2025, Governor Murphy announced the release of the Responsible Gaming Task Force’s report outlining a comprehensive strategy to address problem gambling and promote responsible gaming across New Jersey.

A1715/S3184 passed both chambers unanimously. The primary sponsors are Senators Joseph Cryan and John McKeon, and Assemblyman Garnet Hall.

“The proliferation of sports betting by college students is a troubling trend that can have a destructive impact on their lives,” said Senator Cryan, the chair of the Senate Higher Education Committee. “Research shows that young people are especially vulnerable to compulsive gambling and can have a difficult time breaking the habit once it becomes ingrained. Our state schools have a responsibility to act to protect them from the negative influences that promote the practice.”

“Since the expansion of online gaming and sports betting, we’ve seen a troubling rise in problem gambling, especially among inexperienced young adults on college campuses,” said Senator McKeon. “This legislation takes a preventative approach by ensuring that students have direct access to data-driven information and resources from the Council on Compulsive Gambling throughout their college careers, helping to educate them before they are negatively impacted.”

“College should be a time of opportunity, not silent struggle,” said Assemblywoman Garnet Hall. “This law connects students with the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey, giving them access to education and support services that can make a real difference in their well-being.”