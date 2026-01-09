Monmouth County Commissioners Elect Arnone as Director, DiRocco as Deputy Director

On Tuesday Monmouth County held it's annual Organization meeting at Biotechnology High School in Freehold. The Board of County Commissioners elected a Director and Deputy Director.

Commissioner Thomas A. Arnone was elected to server as Commissioner Director while Dominick "Nick" DiRocco was elected Deputy Director. Arnone, sworn in for his sixth three-year term said, “Being chosen as Director is a responsibility I do not take lightly. I remain committed to serving the residents of Monmouth County, my fellow Commissioners and I will continue working to make Monmouth County the best county in New Jersey.”

Deputy Director DiRocco commented on the role of the Commissioners, "One of our primary functions is to be good stewards of our residents’ tax dollars and Monmouth County continues to make responsible investments and provide essential services. I look forward to working with my fellow Commissioners to support this commitment to our residents"

Commissioner Director Arnone and Commissioner Deputy Director DiRocco are joined on the Board by Commissioners Susan M. Kiley, Ross F. Licitra and Erik Anderson.

Shaun Golden was also sworn in, which will begin his sixth, three-year term as Monmouth County Sheriff; and Christine Giordano Hanlon was sworn in to begin serving her third, five-year term as Monmouth County Clerk.