Monmouth County Commissioners Elect Arnone as Director, DiRocco as Deputy Director

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published January 9, 2026 at 6:32 AM EST
FREEHOLD, NJ – (L-R) Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden, Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon, Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and Monmouth County Commissioner Deputy Director Dominick “Nick” DiRocco received their Certificate of Election during the County’s Organization ceremony on Jan. 6.
Monmouth County Government
FREEHOLD, NJ – (L-R) Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden, Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon, Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and Monmouth County Commissioner Deputy Director Dominick "Nick" DiRocco received their Certificate of Election during the County's Organization ceremony on Jan. 6.

On Tuesday Monmouth County held it's annual Organization meeting at Biotechnology High School in Freehold. The Board of County Commissioners elected a Director and Deputy Director.

Commissioner Thomas A. Arnone was elected to server as Commissioner Director while Dominick "Nick" DiRocco was elected Deputy Director. Arnone, sworn in for his sixth three-year term said, “Being chosen as Director is a responsibility I do not take lightly. I remain committed to serving the residents of Monmouth County, my fellow Commissioners and I will continue working to make Monmouth County the best county in New Jersey.”

Deputy Director DiRocco commented on the role of the Commissioners, "One of our primary functions is to be good stewards of our residents’ tax dollars and Monmouth County continues to make responsible investments and provide essential services. I look forward to working with my fellow Commissioners to support this commitment to our residents"

Commissioner Director Arnone and Commissioner Deputy Director DiRocco are joined on the Board by Commissioners Susan M. Kiley, Ross F. Licitra and Erik Anderson.

Shaun Golden was also sworn in, which will begin his sixth, three-year term as Monmouth County Sheriff; and Christine Giordano Hanlon was sworn in to begin serving her third, five-year term as Monmouth County Clerk.
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first hour of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
