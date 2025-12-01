Winter Weather on the Way

The National Weather Service says the storm will likely begin as snow early in the morning before changing to rain across central New Jersey, making for a slick and slushy commute. Snowfall totals are uncertain, but northern areas could see 1 to 4 inches, with higher elevations possibly getting more. Areas near and south of the I-95 corridor, including much of the coast, are expected to pick up little accumulation before the mix turns to heavy rain. All precipitation should taper off by midnight Tuesday. Ahead of the storm, Sunday brings periods of light rain and mild temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s, before turning colder and dry today. Forecasters say another system could arrive next weekend, though details remain unclear.