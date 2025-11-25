NJ TRANSIT Provides Extra Service for Thanksgiving Travelers
NEWARK – NJ TRANSIT is adding additional service this Thanksgiving weekend to help take the stress out of travel as the Garden State embarks upon the holiday season. No matter what your Thanksgiving plans are, NJ TRANSIT can help get you and your family there with kids riding free the entire long weekend!
The Wednesday before Thanksgiving has historically been the busiest day of the year at Newark Airport’s rail station, with ridership levels about twice that of a typical weekday. To accommodate increased holiday travel and provide additional capacity for customers traveling to Newark Liberty International Airport, as well as those leaving work early to begin the long holiday weekend, NJ TRANSIT will once again offer “early getaway” rail and bus service on Wednesday, November 26.
Additionally – throughout the Thanksgiving weekend and end-of-year holiday season – NJ TRANSIT’s Family SuperSaver Fare, which allows up to two children 11 and younger to travel free with each fare-paying adult, will be in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 26 until 2 a.m. Monday, January 5.
On Thanksgiving Day, November 27, NJ TRANSIT will add extra trains and buses to the schedule in the morning and early afternoon hours to accommodate customers traveling to/from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
Then, on Friday November 28, traditionally the busiest shopping day of the year, bus service will be offered to shopping centers throughout New Jersey. Rail service will operate on a weekend/major holiday schedule with additional service for those working this day.
NJ TRANSIT customer service representatives and customer ambassadors will be deployed at major facilities during the holiday weekend to assist customers with their travels.
Customers are urged to purchase their tickets early – round trip preferably – to avoid lines at ticket windows and Ticket Vending Machines. To avoid lines altogether, purchase your tickets on your mobile device by downloading or updating to the latest version of NJ TRANSIT’s mobile app available free at the App Store and Google Play.
HOLIDAY SERVICE AT A GLANCE
|Rail
|Bus
|Light Rail
|Wednesday, Nov. 26
|Early getaway service from New York, Newark and Hoboken
Some routes on special holiday schedule
Consult timetable or visit njtransit.com
|Regular weekday service
|Thursday, Nov. 27
Weekend/major holiday schedule
Extra rail service on select lines for the Thanksgiving Day parade.
Schedules vary by route.
Consult timetable or visit njtransit.com
|HBLR on Saturday/Sunday schedule; Newark Light Rail on Sunday schedule and River LINE on Sunday schedule
|Friday, Nov. 28
Weekend/Holiday schedule with extra rail service on select lines during the morning and evening peak periods.
(Service will follow the same schedule as Martin Luther King Day and Presidents’ Day)
Schedules vary by route
Consult timetable or visit njtransit.com
|HBLR and River LINE will operate on a weekday schedule; Newark Light Rail on Saturday schedule.
On Wednesday, November 26, trains will operate on a weekday schedule on all lines with additional “early getaway” service from Penn Station New York, Newark Penn Station and Hoboken Terminal starting at 2 p.m. on the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast, Raritan Valley, Morris & Essex and Port Jervis lines. Newark Light Rail, Hudson-Bergen Light Rail and River LINE Light Rail service will operate on a weekday schedule. Bus schedules vary by route—customers are advised to check their timetables or visit njtransit.com for schedule information. Selected routes will operate on Sunday schedules to match service with ridership demand.
On Thanksgiving Day, November 27, trains will operate on a weekend/major holiday schedule. To accommodate customers traveling to and from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, NJ TRANSIT will add extra trains on the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast, Raritan Valley, Morris & Essex and Port Jervis lines, with special printer-friendly holiday timetables for the NEC, NJCL and Morris & Essex Lines available at njtransit.com. Hudson-Bergen Light Rail will operate on a Saturday/Sunday schedule, Newark Light Rail will operate on a Sunday schedule and River LINE will operate on a Sunday schedule. Holiday bus schedules vary by route—bus customers are advised to visit njtransit.com.
On Friday, November 28, one of the busiest shopping days of the year, trains will operate on an enhanced weekend/major holiday schedule on all rail lines with additional trains operating during the morning and afternoon “peak” periods on the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast, Raritan Valley, Morris & Essex, Gladstone, Montclair-Boonton and Port Jervis lines (the same schedule as followed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents’ Day). For Friday’s rail schedules, customers should use the links weekends/holidays column on printable schedule page at njtransit.com, check printed timetables, or use the “Station-to-Station Trip Planner” at njtransit.com and the mobile app for Friday’s rail schedules – including trains in shaded columns, many of which operate this day. In addition, bus schedules vary by route—customers are advised to check their timetables or visit njtransit.com or the mobile app for schedule information. Select routes will operate on Sunday schedules to match service with ridership demand. Special holiday timetables are available on njtransit.com. Hudson-Bergen Light Rail and River LINE will operate on a weekday schedule. Newark Light Rail will operate on a Saturday schedule.
Travel tips
- Check Schedules in Advance: Additional service will be provided on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Plan your trip online or via the mobile app to take advantage of extra trains and buses.
- Travel early on Thursday, November 27 and Friday, November 28, if possible, as ridership is expected to be lighter earlier in the day.
- Allow Extra Travel Time: Traffic congestion during the holidays may affect bus travel times to and from New York City, so customers should plan accordingly.
- Ticketing: Purchase round-trip tickets prior to traveling to speed your return. Use the Mobile App, ticket vending machines or see a ticket agent, if available, to avoid possible surcharges. You can also purchase rail tickets online at www.njtransit.com/webtickets
- Use NJ TRANSIT’s mobile app for a seamless experience purchasing tickets and planning your trip.
- Plan accordingly before traveling. Customers should familiarize themselves with NJ TRANSIT schedules and fares before starting their trip. To see the schedules and fare information, visit www.njtransit.com.
- Luggage: Travel as light as possible. Passengers with luggage or packages should use the overhead racks or designated luggage spaces. On multilevel trains, customers with large bags should use the mezzanine levels at the ends of each car. Purchase round-trip tickets in advance to avoid potentially long lines.
- Service advisories: Customers should download the latest version of the NJ TRANSIT mobile app and customize service alert notifications available via push notifications.
Stay connected to NJ TRANSIT social media during your commute.
