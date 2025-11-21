NJ Assembly Speaker Backs Statewide Ban on Student Cellphone Use

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin says he supports a bell-to-bell ban on non-academic cellphone use from kindergarten through 12th grade, according to NJ.com.

Coughlin told NJ Advance Media he hopes to pass the measure before the legislative session ends January 20. The proposal would require the state Department of Education to craft a statewide policy banning phones during the entire school day, with some exceptions. Many districts already restrict cellphones, but rules vary widely. Supporters say a uniform ban could help curb classroom distraction.

The state Senate passed its version of the bill earlier this year in a 35–0 vote. Outgoing Governor Murphy has made a statewide ban a priority, but the effort has stalled until now. Coughlin’s endorsement could jump-start action during the lame-duck session.