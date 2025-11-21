Monmouth County Launches 3rd Annual Snowplow Naming Contest for Fifth Graders

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has launched its 3rd Annual Snowplow Naming Contest, inviting 5th graders from across the county to submit their creative and fun ideas.

Each year, hundreds of student submissions are sent in filled with imaginative snowplow names, said Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone. Last year’s snowplow naming winner was “Born to Plow”, submitted by Jackson Mattioli of Laura Donovan Elementary School in Freehold Township, and Jackson Felegy of Middletown Village Elementary School in Middletown. Other previous winners include “Snow Force 1”and “Fast and the Flurrious"

The contest is open to all fifth graders in Monmouth County who must submit a letter explaining how they came up with the name and advice for staying safe during a snowstorm. Submissions will be accepted now through Monday, Dec. 22.

The winner will have their submitted name painted on a Monmouth County snowplow and be invited to help unveil it.