NJ TRANSIT Continues Rail Fleet Modernization With Overhaul of Multilevel Fleet

NJ TRANSIT took an important step in the next phase of its fleet modernization efforts as the agency’s Board of Directors authorized $917 million to overhaul its existing fleet of 429 Multilevel railcars.

The Multilevel I and II cars, which are approaching 20 years of service, are due for their recommended mid-life overhaul. Additionally, as NJ TRANSIT is currently in the process of procuring new third-generation Multilevel vehicles, the overhaul will ensure compatibility and interoperability with these new Multilevel III vehicles.

“As I’ve committed to the Governor, modernizing our fleet isn’t just about adding new vehicles—it’s also about keeping our current ones in a state of good repair for the people who ride them every day,” said NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kris Kolluri. “This overhaul is part of our broader effort to fully modernize NJ TRANSIT’s rail and bus fleets by 2031, ensuring safe, reliable, and modern service for our customers systemwide.”

The NJ TRANSIT Board of Directors authorized funding not to exceed $917,058,512.41, plus 10% for contingencies to overhaul its fleet of 329 first generation Multilevel I vehicles, delivered between 2006-2009, and 100 Multilevel II vehicles, delivered between 2012-2013.

An Expression of Interest (EOI) process will be used to identify qualified rail vehicle overhaul contractors with proven experience in large-scale commuter railcar mid-life overhaul programs. The EOI process will invite contractors to submit their qualifications, capabilities, and relevant project experience. Based on the evaluation of EOIs received, NJ TRANSIT will develop a list of contractors that will be invited to participate in the final procurement and contract award stage. The scope of work, includes, but is not limited to:

Ensuring the cars are in a state of good repair and improving the systems to ensure their reliability and compatibility with new Multilevel III vehicles

Enhancing passenger comfort with upgraded amenities and features to match Multilevel III vehicles such as USB charging ports

Promoting sustainability with energy-efficient systems and materials where feasible

The NJ TRANSIT Board of Directors has previously authorized the purchase of 374 new multilevel rail cars. These next generation Multilevel III cars will replace the fleet of single level cars including the oldest and least reliable Arrow III cars. In addition to increased mechanical reliability, the new cars will provide additional seating capacity and accessibility, higher top speeds of up to 110 m.p.h. and enhanced onboard amenities for customers including USB charging ports.