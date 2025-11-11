TD Bank to Close Some NJ Locations

That includes eight locations in New Jersey. Among those are 571 East Bay Avenue in Manahawkin, 232 Richmond Avenue in Point Pleasant, and 4057(say 4-OH-5-7) Asbury Avenue in Tinton Falls . The Canadian-based bank says the move is part of a larger strategy to focus on digital and mobile banking. In a statement to investors, TD said it’s “reimagining its retail distribution model,” with goals to boost digital sales to 50 percent and increase self-service transactions above 90 percent. The closures, first reported by Fast Company, will leave TD with about 1,100 branches nationwide.