Autism Resource Fair For Families With Autism This Weekend

The library's 8th Annual Autism Resources Fair is set for tomorrow, Nov. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair's main focus is services for teens and adults, and during the fair families affected by autism and other developmental disabilities will be able to meet representatives of state, county, and local organizations.

Multiple agencies and organizations will be on sight including residential services, support coordination agencies, day programs, employment assistance programs, and more. The fair will also include a balloon artist, therapy dogs, a coloring activity, and light refreshments.

The Ocean County Library’s Autism Resources Fair is sponsored by the Ocean County Library Foundation. The event is free and pre-registration is not required.