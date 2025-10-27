AG’s Office Investigating Fatal Vehicle Collision in Middletown

An adult male civilian sustained fatal injuries. His identity and the identity of the police officer involved are not being released at this time.

According to the preliminary investigation, at approximately 1:00 p.m., an officer from the Atlantic Highlands Police Department, who was driving a marked police vehicle, collided on Route 36 in the area of Orchard Avenue with a cyclist who was riding an e-bike. The cyclist was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. He was pronounced deceased on October 19, 2025.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

A 2019 law, N.J.S.A. 52:17B-107(a)(2), requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.