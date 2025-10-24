© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
After Decades a Monmouth County Grocery Store Closses

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published October 24, 2025 at 7:58 AM EDT
Tom Brennan
The Super Foodtown on Route 36 in Port Monmouth shut down this past Saturday — about a week earlier than originally planned. The store had served the community for decades.

In a statement, Food Circus Super Markets, which operates Super Foodtown locations across New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, said it was closing the Port Monmouth store “with heavy hearts.” While the grocery store has closed, company officials say the Circus Wines location next door remains open and will continue operating. Super Foodtown had initially announced its final day would be on or about October 24th.
Michele McBride
