Big Lottery Winners in Monmouth and Beyond

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published October 22, 2025 at 11:54 AM EDT
Jeff Raspe

According to new jersey herald dot com, it was a lucky week for lottery players across New Jersey and especially along the Jersey Shore.

The New Jersey Lottery says eighteen players won $10,000 or more between October 13th and 19th in Powerball, Mega Millions, and other state games.Here in Monmouth County, a $1 million Mega Hot 7’s ticket was sold at the Circle K on Carr Avenue in Keansburg, while another lucky player in Neptune picked up a $10,000 Stacks of Green prize from the 7-Eleven on Route 35. Other big wins were scattered across the state, including a $1.5 million Win for Life! ticket sold in Union County and a $1.6 million Jersey Cash 5 jackpot in Jersey City. The Lottery reminds players to check their tickets — because as these winners show, even a small stop at a corner store could be worth a fortune.
Tags
Local News Monmouth Countyretail
Michele McBride
I've had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
