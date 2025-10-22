Big Lottery Winners in Monmouth and Beyond

The New Jersey Lottery says eighteen players won $10,000 or more between October 13th and 19th in Powerball, Mega Millions, and other state games.Here in Monmouth County, a $1 million Mega Hot 7’s ticket was sold at the Circle K on Carr Avenue in Keansburg, while another lucky player in Neptune picked up a $10,000 Stacks of Green prize from the 7-Eleven on Route 35. Other big wins were scattered across the state, including a $1.5 million Win for Life! ticket sold in Union County and a $1.6 million Jersey Cash 5 jackpot in Jersey City. The Lottery reminds players to check their tickets — because as these winners show, even a small stop at a corner store could be worth a fortune.