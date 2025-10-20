Beach Sweeps: From Large Debris to Small Pieces, Volunteers Collected Debris and Data

Participants spent the day removing litter and recording data to better understand and prevent marine pollution. Individuals and groups from schools, scout troops, community organizations, and local businesses joined in, collecting everything from small plastic pieces and bottle caps to larger debris like tires and wood. Their collective effort left the beaches cleaner and reinforced the importance of protecting New Jersey’s shoreline for future generations. “Each Beach Sweep is a reminder that small actions add up,” said Meg Sulzberg, COA’s Plastic Free Sea Coordinator and organizer of the statewide Beach Sweeps. “Over 40 years, our volunteers have removed millions of pieces of debris — and inspired a culture of commitment for New Jersey’s coastline.”

The data gathered during Beach Sweeps is crucial for driving policy change and raising public awareness about marine debris. Every item logged — from a cigarette filter, plastic fragment, or discarded tire — adds to a larger picture of pollution trends, empowering COA to push for stronger protections for New Jersey’s waterways. Beyond the statistics, the event inspires a deep sense of environmental responsibility and community pride, showing that protecting the ocean begins with hands-on local action.

“It’s been 40 years since our first Beach Sweeps event, and the enthusiasm and dedication from the small and the tall volunteers never gets old,” said Cindy Zipf, COA’s Executive Director. “It is a continuous source of inspiration.”

Each Beach Sweeps event functions as both a cleanup and a community science project. Volunteers not only remove litter but also record each item using data cards categorized into more than 100 types of debris. The efforts are organized under the guidance of Beach Captains, experienced volunteers who oversee site logistics, and Junior Beach Captains, students or youth volunteers who assist with leadership and education on-site. This information is then compiled into COA’s Annual Beach Sweeps Report, which tracks long-term pollution trends and supports policy initiatives to reduce waste. The 2024 Annual Report, released in April, showcases the impact of last year’s efforts.

To keep in line with the purpose of the event to cleanup and reduce waste, especially plastic, Beach Sweep volunteers are encouraged to bring reusable containers — like buckets, tote bags, or repurposed bins — for collecting trash to reduce single-use plastics use.

Today’s Highlights & Participation at a Glance



An estimated 2,000 volunteers throughout the state, including over 200 volunteers at Sandy Hook .

. "Bucketman" made a welcome return at the Beach Sweeps — encouraging volunteers to bring their own reusable buckets to cut down the need for single-use plastic bags at cleanup sites statewide.

At the Sandy Hook site alone, volunteers found:

Over 1,500 straws 1,132 wrappers/bags 475 pieces of foam plastic 341 bottle caps 143 dental floss picks 32 condoms And much more!



“Roster of the Ridiculous”

The “Roster of the Ridiculous” is a part of COA’s Beach Sweeps data analysis and a staple section in Beach Sweeps reports. The Roster of the Ridiculous highlights the most ridiculous items found by volunteers. Some of the ridiculous items found today include: toilet seat bowl, part of car bumper, radiator fluid, shoe sole, full grill top, shotgun shells, toy octopus, inflatable pool, condoms, and more!