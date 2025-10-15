Middletown Police Investigating Park Vandalism
The Middletown Twp. Police Department is currently investigating multiple
incidents of vandalism to the facilities at McMahon Park, located at 380 Atlantic Avenue. The
police are seeking the public’s help in identifying people of interest in these incidents.
On September 29th, an unknown person was responsible for removing and damaging one of the
township cameras that is in the park. During the incident, there is a female standing by the
public restrooms watching the vandalism take place. There is also a male subject present in the
area, and he too appears to be watching while the offense is being committed. There is video
footage where both these subjects are watching the incident as it is taking place. At times, the
footage appears shaky due to the person tampering with the camera.
On October 4th, police again responded to McMahon Park for a report of vandalism. Damage
occurred in the men’s restroom and the family restroom. A review of video footage shows a
group of individuals standing by the bathrooms. Members of this same group are later seen
running from the bathrooms.
The individuals pictured are persons of interest, not suspects at this time. Police are asking for
the public’s help in identifying the people observed in both incidents so that we can further
investigate the matter.
Anyone with additional information pertaining to this investigation is urged to contact Detective
First Class Daniel Sullivan at (732) 615-2120.