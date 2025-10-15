Middletown Police Investigating Park Vandalism

On September 29th, an unknown person was responsible for removing and damaging one of the

township cameras that is in the park. During the incident, there is a female standing by the

public restrooms watching the vandalism take place. There is also a male subject present in the

area, and he too appears to be watching while the offense is being committed. There is video

footage where both these subjects are watching the incident as it is taking place. At times, the

footage appears shaky due to the person tampering with the camera.

On October 4th, police again responded to McMahon Park for a report of vandalism. Damage

occurred in the men’s restroom and the family restroom. A review of video footage shows a

group of individuals standing by the bathrooms. Members of this same group are later seen

running from the bathrooms.

The individuals pictured are persons of interest, not suspects at this time. Police are asking for

the public’s help in identifying the people observed in both incidents so that we can further

investigate the matter.

Anyone with additional information pertaining to this investigation is urged to contact Detective

First Class Daniel Sullivan at (732) 615-2120.

