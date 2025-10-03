County Commissioners congratulate Asbury Park for being named Nation’s Best Small Beach Town

“Asbury Park is one of the premier tourism destinations not only in Monmouth County but across the entire Country,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to Monmouth County Tourism. “With its vibrant arts and culture scene, outstanding culinary offerings, exciting nightlife, and pristine beaches, Asbury Park truly shines as a year-round destination.”

According to Travel + Leisure’s website, they launched America’s Best Small Towns in 2023 to shine a spotlight on the lesser-visited destinations. For 2025, they selected winners across 10 small town categories and hope it inspires readers to go out and get to know the places that are quietly making the Country such a wonderful place to explore.

“Our tourism industry is an essential economic engine and Monmouth County has continued to grow into a year-round destination,” said Commissioner Director Arnone. “I encourage anyone who is looking to learn more about Asbury Park or any of our other incredible towns and destinations to go to MonmouthCountyTourism.com!”

