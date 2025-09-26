Beloved Pet Attraction in Asbury Park to End

According to NJ.com , the property owner, iStar, along with developer Inspired by Somerset, plans to build an 8-story luxury apartment complex on the lot, ending the seasonal dog-friendly gatherings. Wonder Bar itself — famous for its Tillie mural and Springsteen shows — won’t be affected. Manager Debbie DeLisa says she’s heartbroken but hopeful, dreaming of a future rooftop Yappy Hour.

The final event is set for Sunday, October 12. More info is at wonderbarasburypark.com.