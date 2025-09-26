© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Beloved Pet Attraction in Asbury Park to End

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published September 26, 2025 at 6:25 AM EDT
It’s last call for Yappy Hour at the Wonder Bar in Asbury Park. After 20 years of tail-wagging fun, the beloved dog-and-owner happy hour will come to an end as the venue’s outdoor space is set to be redeveloped.

According to NJ.com, the property owner, iStar, along with developer Inspired by Somerset, plans to build an 8-story luxury apartment complex on the lot, ending the seasonal dog-friendly gatherings. Wonder Bar itself — famous for its Tillie mural and Springsteen shows — won’t be affected. Manager Debbie DeLisa says she’s heartbroken but hopeful, dreaming of a future rooftop Yappy Hour.

The final event is set for Sunday, October 12. More info is at wonderbarasburypark.com.
Michele McBride
