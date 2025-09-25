New Jersey Commission on the Effects of Social Media Usage on Adolescents Issues Final Report

The Commission, established through legislation signed into law by Governor Phil Murphy, was charged with investigating the effects of social media usage both in and out of school on adolescents. The Commission’s members included parents, students, and representatives of organizations representing school nurses, school psychologists, principals, superintendents, school board members, the Parent Teacher Association, and child-advocacy organizations.

“This Commission represented an impressive panel of State and national experts that demonstrated thoughtful deliberation on a deeply impactful and ever-evolving issue in our education policy landscape,” said Education Commissioner Kevin Dehmer. “Building off of this work, we must continue to review new research in light of the recommendations presented in this report to address the pressing issue of health and academic impacts of social media use on our students.”

“This report is a roadmap for action. Social media has rewired childhood, and the stakes could not be higher,” said Commission Co-chairs Pearl Gabel and Charles Gelinas. “New Jersey has the opportunity to lead the nation and prove that when it comes to our children, safety and well-being come first.”

Some of the Commission’s 20 recommendations include:

School districts should adopt and implement policies on student cell phone use by instituting a bell-to-bell ban on the use of cell phones and social media in school.

Parents should delay their child’s access to social media. When access is granted, parents should model good behavior, monitor their child’s use of social media, and set clear boundaries.

Social media companies should restrict access to social media platforms for users younger than 16, provide tools for parents to better navigate social media use with their children, and develop and improve resources to prevent cyberbullying, discrimination, and child exploitation.

Education stakeholders should continue to focus their efforts to provide students with instruction on digital citizenship and information on media literacy. Community organizations should promote resources to support teens’ healthy use of social media, and healthcare providers should screen adolescents for signs of “problematic social media use” to identify potential risks and provide early intervention.

The Commission’s full report can be found on the New Jersey Department of Education’s Student Digital Wellness webpage