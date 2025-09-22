Long Branch Pier To Be Replaced

The City of Long Branch has been busy at work bringing back a key part of the city's history. The storied Long Branch Pier, which was destroyed by a massive fire in 1987, is slated to be replaced by a new 550-foot-long structure expected to open no later than December 31, 2026.

The pier will once again serve as a popular destination featuring smooth surfaces for exercise, and access to deeper depths for fishing. The entire pier will be well lit and will also have fish cleaning stations for fishermen. The pier will also be ADA compliant, making it easily accessible for those with disabilities to enjoy the experience as well. Benches will also be stationed throughout the pier for residents and visitors' convenience.

Long Branch was home to the first fishing pier along the Atlantic Ocean when the original pier opened in 1879. For over a hundred years the pier stood until a tragic fire burned it to the ground in 1987.