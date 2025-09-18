Brookdale Fashion Program Alum Premieres Collection in Berlin

DiNonno’s path into fashion wasn’t straightforward. He entered Brookdale in 2020 as a science and mathematics major, aiming for a career in chiropractic medicine. But during his second semester, curiosity led him to enroll in Fashion 121, an introductory course taught by Professor Annmarie Hughes. That decision changed everything.

“I never really followed fashion,” DiNonno admitted. “But in high school I was a reseller kid — I bought and sold sneakers and high-end garments. Over time, people started coming to me to authenticate pieces because I got good at spotting the difference between how items were supposed to be made in factories versus knockoffs. That eye for detail made me pay attention to garment construction, and eventually I thought, if I understand how these are made, why can’t I make something of my own? That’s what pulled me into fashion.”

He credits his professors — especially Sheridan O’Hea — for teaching him how to merge creativity with discipline. “She helped me understand the importance of mastering the basics—fabrics, textiles, even sketching, which I hated at first. Learning to put a vision on paper and bring it into reality changed everything for me.”

At Brookdale, DiNonno quickly immersed himself in the Fashion Club and the annual student-run fashion show, debuting two original looks as a freshman. That early encouragement and hands-on experience gave him the confidence to pursue design full time.

In 2024, he co-produced a Brooklyn showcase during New York Fashion Week, which sparked the idea for Berlin. “I applied through Berlin Fashion Week’s official channels but ultimately decided to stage my own show,” he said. “It was challenging—coordinating models, venue, media, and fittings largely on my own—but I wouldn’t have learned as much any other way.”

His Berlin collection drew inspiration from being an athletic kid, blending sportswear with bold silhouettes and body-positive styling. “I grew up playing basketball, football, wrestling, jiu-jitsu—you name it. Previous Hobbies was a way to pull from those roots,” DiNonno explained. “I wanted to redefine athletic wear with an edge—gritty, raw, and sexy. Berlin was the perfect city for that because of its bold, body-confident culture.”

Models walked the runway with a deliberate post-game intensity—smudged eye black, sweat-slicked hair, and an aggressive energy DiNonno compared to “just getting blown out by the home team.” That aesthetic matched the collection’s oversized shapes and minimalist color palette punctuated by splashes of pink. The risk paid off: buyers immediately reached out about his first womenswear pieces, validating his leap into new territory.

DiNonno’s label, No Company, emphasizes both design integrity and transparency. “Even down to a basic pair of sweatpants, I source the highest quality fabrics. You feel different when you’re wearing something well made,” he said. “I don’t ever want people to buy my work just because my name is attached to it. I want them to wear it because it makes them feel good.”

Today, DiNonno continues to grow No Company, available online at www.nocompany.shop and on Instagram at @nocompanyonly. His Fall/Winter 2025 line is in production, with a pop-up shop planned this winter. He also has his eye on further studies at FIT or Parsons while scaling No Company into a full-fledged fashion house.

Reflecting on his journey, DiNonno offers advice for aspiring designers: “Don’t skip steps. Learn to sew, learn to pattern, push yourself past setbacks, and keep creating. The only way to grow is to do the work—and never stop being a student.”