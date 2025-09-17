Township Settles Lawsuit Over Teen's Water Gun Arrest

Cordova originally sought $5 million, claiming former Deputy Police Chief John Kaiser misused his authority by detaining her son off-duty and taking him to the police station without following proper juvenile arrest procedures. Kaiser retired last week after 28 years with the department, receiving a large benefits package.

The teen faced charges but later pleaded guilty in juvenile court. Middletown Township denied any wrongdoing in the settlement, and Kaiser has denied most of the allegations.

The case has raised questions about police conduct and possible racial bias, according to the family’s lawyer.