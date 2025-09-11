Governor Murphy Announces Pardons for 40 Individuals in Third Round of Clemency Actions

“As ‘The State for Second Chances,’ we pride ourselves on recognizing the power of redemption,” said Governor Murphy. “Extending this opportunity for a new beginning is one of the greatest responsibilities I hold as Governor – and one that I do not take lightly. I am deeply grateful to Bishop Rodriguez, the Clemency Advisory Board, and my team for their careful and thoughtful review and guidance on each application for clemency that we receive. Together, we are ensuring that justice in New Jersey is both rooted in public safety and a belief in second chances.”

New Jersey’s Constitution gives the Governor broad discretion and the sole authority to issue pardons and commutations to individuals for State criminal convictions.

In 2024, Governor Murphy signed Executive Order No. 362, establishing the first-of-its-kind in state history Clemency Advisory Board. The Board, chaired by Bishop Joshua Rodriguez, convenes regularly to review and make recommendations to the Governor on individual applications for pardons and commutations.

The criteria for expedited consideration stated in the Executive Order reflect categories of applications that are particularly likely to warrant an exercise of executive clemency by the Governor. For example, individuals may receive expedited consideration for pardons for certain non-violent convictions if they have remained free from justice system involvement for sufficient time. Other examples of those receiving expedited consideration include individuals who are serving sentences that reflect an excessive trial penalty and victims of domestic or sexual violence or sex trafficking who are incarcerated for committing a crime against their perpetrator.

Since the Governor's Executive Order, the Governor's Office has received over 4,500 applications for clemency.

"With this third round of clemency grants, Governor Murphy continues to show moral courage and compassionate leadership. By extending pardons to more than forty individuals, he is not only restoring lives but also strengthening families and communities across our state,” said Bishop Joshua Rodriguez, Chair of the New Jersey Clemency Advisory Board. “Clemency is not about overlooking mistakes—it is about recognizing transformation, redemption, and the power of a second chance. With close to 170 pardons and commutations to date—more than the combined total of New Jersey’s governors over the last 30 years—Governor Murphy is making history. His bold use of clemency sends a clear message to the nation that justice and mercy can walk hand in hand, and we remain hopeful that many more lives will be restored before his term concludes."

The following individuals have been granted a pardon by Governor Murphy:

Alzapiedi, Leigh: possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2005 Brown, Shaib: possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1988; possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1989; possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1991; theft, sentenced in 1994 Cruz, Emily: possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1991; violation of probation, sentenced in 1998 Denis, Alain: receiving stolen property, sentenced in 1985; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1987; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1990; resisting arrest and possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1990; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1991; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1991; violation of probation, sentenced in 1992; unlawful possession of a weapon, sentenced in 1992; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1999; possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a school zone and firearms regulatory violation, sentenced in 1996 Duckett, Tyrone: possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2005 Falletta, Nicholas: possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, 2005; violation of probation, 2008; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, 2008 Forte, Stacey: shoplifting, sentenced 2010; criminal trespass and shoplifting, sentenced in 2010; attempt to obtain controlled dangerous substance by fraud, sentenced in 2011; possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, sentenced in 2011; violation of probation, sentenced in 2013 Gaston, Steven: possession of a prohibited weapon, sentenced in 1996 Goss, Rodney: possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1987; violation of probation, sentenced in 1988; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1988 Grady, Clourer: possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1990; possession, sentenced in 1991; violation of probation, 1993; distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1993 Granzow, Timothy: disorderly conduct, sentenced in 1998; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1999; violation of probation, sentenced in 1999; possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1999; possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced in 1999; possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced in 1999; theft, sentenced in 1998; theft, sentenced in 1999; distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2010 Hilaire, Patrice: local ordinance violations, sentenced in 2002; two counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2006 Ibrahim, Mario: shoplifting, sentenced in 1995; robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon, sentenced in 1997; unlawful possession of a weapon, sentenced in 1997 Jackson, Schulyer: possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, 2012 Kelsey, Linda: possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1975; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1977; shoplifting and two counts of possession of narcotics equipment, sentenced in 1987; possession of narcotics equipment, sentenced in 1989; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1989; possession of narcotics equipment, sentenced in 1989; distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1989; distribution of a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone, sentenced in 2016 Kornacki, Jr., David Benjamin: theft, sentenced in 2002; two counts of aggravated assault and hindering, sentenced in 2003; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2005; violation of probation, sentenced in 2007; hindering, sentenced in 2006 Lascala, Christopher: robbery, sentenced in 2013 Majette, Jr., Wilbert: possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1990; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1990 Matthews, Chanti: two counts of receiving stolen property, sentenced in 1999 Matunda, III, William: possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1996 McAllister, Naquan: robbery, sentenced in 2008; distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2009; theft, sentenced in 2011; local ordinance violations, sentenced in 2019 McCoy, Charlotte: possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2010 Millan, Jr., Anthony: theft, sentenced in 2004; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2007 Monserrate, Pedro: aggravated assault, sentenced in 2000; unlicensed entry, sentenced in 2005; defiant trespass, sentenced in 2005 Muro, Scott: possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2010 Petruska, John: conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1998 Reid, Denise: possession of narcotics equipment and a drug-related offense, sentenced in 1972; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1974; shoplifting, sentenced in 1974; robbery and committing an offense while armed, sentenced in 1975; shoplifting, sentenced in 1975; shoplifting, sentenced in 1975; shoplifting, sentenced in 1976; shoplifting, sentenced in 1977 Roberts, Fronz: two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1989; receiving stolen property, sentenced in 1989; violations of probation, sentenced in 1990; distribution within a school zone, sentenced in 1990 Roche, Kyle: aggravated assault, sentenced in 2005; theft, trespass, and wandering to obtain a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2013; ordinance violations and wandering to obtain a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2014; possession, sentenced in 2015; obstruction, sentenced in 2015; violation of probation, sentenced in 2016 Salek, Robert: larceny and burglary, sentenced in 1972; fraud, sentenced in 1975 Saralvarez, Alejandro: possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, 1989 Sarappa, Joseph: robbery, sentenced in 1982 Skakur-Purvis, Markim: possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1990; possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1991; possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1999; attempt to tamper with witness, sentenced in 1999 Shelton, Marc: possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1994; possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, sentenced in 1994; wandering to obtain a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1998 Thompson, Charles: six counts of breaking and entering, sentenced in 1977 Throckmorton, Raymond: possession of narcotics equipment, 1973; possession, 1978 Tursi, Matthew: receiving stolen property, sentenced in 2012; receiving stolen property, sentenced in 2012; possession of narcotics equipment, sentenced in 2012 Waller, Tanell: unlawful possession of a weapon, sentenced in 1996; possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone, sentenced in 1998; possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone and possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1998; possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced in 2002; wandering to obtain a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2011; wandering to obtain a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2011; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2011 Woolfolk, Richard: receiving stolen property, sentenced in 1998; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1998; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2000; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance near a public facility, sentenced in 2001 Worthington, Rachel: possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2001

Clourer Grady, 72, was convicted of several drug possession-related charges from 1989 to 1993 and received a short prison sentence. Ms. Grady notes her charges were tied to a substance use disorder she faced at the time.

After Ms. Grady’s incarceration, she realized the damage her substance use was having on her life and entered treatment. She began full-time employment as a secretary and eventually became a certified drug and alcohol counselor for Trinitas Regional Medical Center until her retirement in 2017. She is passionate about recovery, crediting treatment with saving her life. At Trinitas, she ran a program for over 17 years to help adults in recovery reconnect with their children and families. She also went back to school and received a Bachelor of Arts from Thomas Edison State University in 2014.

"Any time I think about receiving a pardon I start to cry. After four years of attempting to clear my record, to hear the Governor tell me that he is signing into effect a FULL PARDON with my name on it is a true blessing,” said Clourer Grady, who is one of the individuals who received a pardon today. “It makes these last 30 years of just being a productive member of society and using my time to help others feel so rewarding."

“The State Parole Board is proud to support the clemency process by preparing the case materials reviewed by the Governor,” Samuel J. Plumeri, Jr., New Jersey State Parole Board Chairman. “It is an important opportunity to recognize rehabilitation and the potential for second chances, and we are honored to play a part in the clemency process and to support Governor Murphy’s clemency initiative.”

“Governor Murphy’s action follows a careful review of cases where rehabilitation and compliance with the law have been demonstrated,” said James McGreevey, New Jersey Reentry Corporation. “The New Jersey Reentry Corporation will work with every person in our region who has been granted clemency and who seeks assistance to provide housing, medical care, addiction treatment, mental health services, legal support, and employment opportunities essential for a successful reentry.”

“We applaud Governor Phil Murphy and his team for exercising executive clemency once again,” said Dr. Pamela B Jones, CEO of Communities In Cooperation Inc. “This historic initiative—granting pardons to deserving individuals—advances justice and meaningful reform, particularly for women returning home, and reflects a commitment to dignity, healing, and opportunity for all mankind.”

“I applaud Governor Murphy for continuing to use clemency as a powerful tool for justice and redemption,” said Dr. Jesselly De La Cruz, Latino Action Network Foundation. “This third round of pardons reflects a deep commitment to second chances and to addressing the harms caused by over-policing and mass incarceration. The Governor’s Clemency Initiative is not only historic — it brings real hope to individuals, families, and communities across New Jersey."

“As one of the founders of the Returning Citizens Support Group, I strongly support the Governor’s clemency initiative. This measure addresses systemic inequities that have long marginalized Black and Brown communities, particularly the barriers to housing, employment, and family reunification that persist long after incarceration,” said Edwin Ortiz, Returning Citizens Support Group. “While New Jersey’s low recidivism rate demonstrates that many returning citizens are committed to positive change, the enduring weight of past convictions continues to limit social and economic opportunities. The clemency initiative is a meaningful step toward repairing these harms, reducing structural barriers, and strengthening families and communities across our State.”

“The leadership of New Jersey’s Governor Murphy is an example for sitting Governors throughout the country to follow,” said Bonnie Kerness, Program Director of the American Friends Service Committee Prison Watch. “To exercise the power of clemency and pardons is a life-giving gift to individuals who are justice impacted and have paid their debt to their victims and our society.”

“Mercy unapologetically affirms the inherent worth of our beloveds in the face of rising authoritarianism,” said Charlene D. Walker, Executive Director, Faith in New Jersey. “Today’s pardons interrupt a system that cages and dehumanizes, allowing people the Divine has held close to reemerge, heal with their families, and transform their communities. We celebrate captives set free. May they know freedom in their very bones. Thank you to Governor Murphy and the Clemency Board for your continued work to ensure more loved ones live free.”

“With every grant of clemency, our state has shown that justice includes redemption – not only do people deserve freedom, but the restoration of their civil rights and humanity,” said Rebecca Uwakwe, Director of the Clemency Project at the ACLU of New Jersey. “We’re grateful for Governor Murphy’s historic leadership on clemency and look forward to additional pardons and commutations in the coming months.”

"We applaud Governor Murphy for granting more pardons today. At REFORM, we see firsthand the life-changing impact that second chances have on families and communities,” said Jessica Jackson, CEO, REFORM Alliance.“Today's actions reflect a deep commitment to fairness and redemption, and we are hopeful that this momentum will continue to grow in New Jersey and across the country. Every act of mercy is also an investment in stronger, safer communities.”

“As always, it’s an honor to see the Governor continue his clemency and pardons throughout New Jersey where the numbers are continuing to grow for a second chance at life. We thank the Governor and his Administration for changing the lives of individuals and to give them another chance. On behalf of the National Action Network, Rev Al Sharpton and the Northeast Regional Director, Rev. Steffie Bartley, we thank you Governor Phil Murphy for a job well done," said Rev. Dr. Steffie Bartley, Northeast Regional Director, National Action Network.

“We commend the Governor for this courageous act of clemency, which reflects a profound commitment to justice, compassion, and the power of redemption," said Pastor John Taylor, Friendship Baptist Church. "This decision not only transforms a life, but reaffirms our collective belief in second chances and the enduring value of mercy."

For more information on Governor Murphy’s Clemency Initiative, please visit www.nj.gov/clemency.