Supermarket Chain Fined for Mislabeling Meat

Complaints were made about that one location to the Ocean County officials in one location however, upon inspection Consumer Protection Investigators discovered mislabeled product dates and spoiled meat on display. Later all five Ocean County locations were found to have systemic mislabeling practices where products were marked with a date when they were put out for display rather than the date recommended by their wholesalers. It was also discovered the chain has moved away from in-store butchers and now rely heavily on outside vendors who prepare products off site.

Ocean County Director of Consumer Affairs Ronald Heinzman said in a statement, "This was a serious breach of consumer trust and confidence."

On top of the financial penalty Stop and Shop will implement stricter labelling safeguards across their 46 New Jersey locations.