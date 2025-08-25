© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Weekend Boating Accident Leaves One Man Dead

WBJB | By TJ Bryan
Published August 25, 2025 at 11:10 AM EDT
FILE PHOTO
NJ State Police on Facebook
FILE PHOTO

A boating accident in Barnegat Bay Saturday morning left one man dead and another injured after both were thrown from a vessel, according to New Jersey State Police.

The victim, identified as 56-year-old Karl Chen of Princeton, was killed in the crash, which occurred around 10 a.m. off Little Egg Harbor.

State Police said the 27-foot boat struck a large wake, ejecting both men on board. The vessel then continued circling in the water and fatally struck Chen.

The second occupant was pulled from the bay by a passing boater and treated for minor injuries, police said
