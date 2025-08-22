© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Marlboro Tennis Court Closed Due To Fire

WBJB | By TJ Bryan
Published August 22, 2025 at 10:20 AM EDT
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO

According to Patch, the tennis court at Falson Park in Marlboro has been closed to the public after vandals set a fire there on Monday

After police received a report of a brush fire in the park, patrols responded to the area and found a small fire on the court.

Marlboro Police Lt. Jonathan Gramcko told Patch that as the officers got closer, they saw a plastic jug on fire and smelled gasoline. The Morganville Fire Department then responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. The tennis court sustained enough damage for police to declare it closed until further notice. Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact the Marlboro Township Police Department.
