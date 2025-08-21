County Commissioners proclaim August as Overdose Awareness Month

“My fellow Commissioners and I, along with our partners, remain committed to raising awareness in order to combat stigma and to educate Monmouth County citizens about overdose prevention and protection,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “According to the New Jersey Office of the State Medical Examiner, 1,766 people died from drug overdose in New Jersey in 2024, 81 of which were in Monmouth County.”

Overdose Awareness Month aims to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma of substance use-related deaths. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, prescription and illicit fatal drug poisonings/overdoses are now the No. 1 cause of accidental death in the Nation, surpassing car accidents.

“The overdose crisis across the Country is not only driven by drug supply, but also fueled by social and economic determinants, rooted in psychological trauma, structural inequities, stigma and feelings of despair and isolation,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Department of Health and Human Services. “By acknowledging residents who have been affected by overdose, the public can better understand its effects on the Monmouth County community and can connect loved ones to resources for prevention, treatment and recovery support.”

The proclamation was presented to representatives of the Monmouth County Department of Health and Human Services; Peter-Donnell Boynton, Director of Health and Human Services; Billy Horbatt, Monmouth County Alliance Coordinator; Lynn Seaward, Director, Division of Behavioral Health; Kaitlyn Silagyi, Deputy Director, Division of Behavioral Health, Monmouth County Alcohol and Drug Director; Kait McCarthy, Executive Director of Prevention First; Jake DeLuca, Preventionist at Prevention First; and Nora Macle, Preventionist at Prevention First.

