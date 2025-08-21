City of Asbury Park Reduces Speed Limit to 25 MPH Citywide to Increase Safety

Speed limits along Main Street and Memorial Drive are being reduced from 30 mph to 25 mph to match the existing speed limits on all other City roadways. The change gives drivers more time to react, reducing the risk of severe injury or fatalities in collisions—especially for pedestrians and cyclists. It also supports a more walkable, bike-friendly community, encourages exploration of local businesses and parks, and helps reduce traffic noise.

“We appreciate the partnership and support of the Monmouth County Commissioners and County representatives in working with us to make this change,” said Mayor John Moor. “This collaboration is helping us make our roads safer for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists alike—improving quality of life for our residents and enhancing the experience for visitors.”

New signage was installed along Main Street earlier this month, with Memorial Drive signage scheduled in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit www.cityofasburypark.com/25mph.