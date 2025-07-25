Governor Murphy Signs Legislation Establishing Digital Driver’s Licenses

Digital driver’s licenses, commonly referred to as mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs), offer several advantages in terms of convenience, security, and compatibility. They are accessible on smartphones and other mobile devices, making it harder for individuals to lose or forget their license or ID, and also allow residents to update their documents electronically. The bill contains several provisions to protect user security and privacy, including protections against the collection, use, retention, sharing, sale, or disclosure of any information obtained in the creation or access of digital licenses/non-driver IDs and measures to prevent tampering, duplication, and unauthorized access to data.

The bill also outlines protections afforded to a holder of a digital license/non-driver ID when using the digital license/non-driver ID. It prohibits persons and entities from requiring a holder to turn over their electronic device, including to law enforcement, to verify identity. It also provides that displaying the digital license/non-driver ID does not imply consent to a search or access to other phone data, and that information seen while verifying identity cannot be used as probable cause for a search warrant. The new legislation makes participation voluntary, ensuring those without access or interest can continue using physical licenses.

“Digital driver's licenses will make life easier for drivers across New Jersey,” said Governor Murphy. “Innovation has always been at the core of who we are as a state, and my administration has embraced that spirit to deliver practical solutions that improve everyday life for our people. By bringing government services into the digital age, we’re setting a new standard for how the public interacts with State agencies.”

Currently, at least 15 states and Puerto Rico have implemented mDL programs, with another 10 states and Washington, DC planning to follow. The Fiscal Year 2025 Appropriations Act allocated $1.5 million towards implementing mDLs, with these resources remaining available for FY2026.

The prime sponsors of A3518/S1297 are Assemblywoman Annette Quijano, Assemblyman William Sampson IV, Assemblyman Clinton Calabrese, then-Senator Nellie Pou, and Senator Patrick Diegnan.

“With so much being done on smartphones these days, it’s only logical to offer New Jersey residents the option of a mobile driver license or non-driver ID,” said Latrecia Littles-Floyd, Acting Chief Administrator of the Motor Vehicle Commission. “We are excited by the signing of this legislation, which empowers the Motor Vehicle Commission to develop a secure, convenient, and user-friendly mobile ID. Our team looks forward to giving New Jerseyans greater flexibility in verifying their identity as they go about their day-to-day lives, aligning our State and people with an increasingly digital world.”

"Delivering a first-rate customer experience has been a top priority for this administration, and with the support of our partners in the legislature, MVC is now poised to make it easier and more convenient to do business in the state,” said New Jersey State Chief Innovation Officer Dave Cole. “This is an exciting opportunity to improve services for New Jerseyans while strengthening the privacy and security of their digital identities.”

“With A3518 now law, New Jersey takes an important leap forward in modernizing how residents access and present state-issued identification,” said Assemblywoman Annette Quijano. “Digital driver’s licenses offer added convenience, enhanced security, and seamless integration into everyday life. I'm proud that this legislation will give NJ drivers the option to present their identification however they wish, whether that's continuing to carry around a physical card or presenting it on their phones or tablets."

“A3518 reflects our commitment to making government work better for the people of New Jersey,” said Assemblyman William Sampson. “Digital licenses mean residents can carry their ID securely and conveniently on their phones, whether they’re renewing it, verifying their age, or interacting with state services. This legislation is about meeting people where they are and embracing the tools that make everyday tasks easier and faster.”

“A3518 empowers the Motor Vehicle Commission to offer secure, digital versions of driver’s licenses and non-driver ID cards—giving New Jersey residents the convenience of accessing their credentials directly from their smartphones,” said Assemblyman Clinton Calabrese. “This is common-sense innovation. By modernizing our ID system, we are reducing wait times, enhancing public safety, and ensuring that personal information remains protected in the digital age. This legislation brings New Jersey one step closer to a more efficient, secure, and user-friendly government.

“Digital drivers’ licenses provide a modern means of carrying the identification that motorists are required to carry and are used for varied types of identification,” said Congresswoman Nellie Pou, who sponsored the bill when she served in the New Jersey Senate. “They are more than a convenience. They are part of verification system that is used in other states and includes added protections to keep the information secure. This is putting technology to use in a highly-useful way.”

"Digital driver's licenses give people another way of providing identification, whether it be it to a police officer when they cannot locate their regular license or in any other situation where you need to show your identification, such as in a pharmacy or at a doctor's office," said Senator Diegnan, Chair of the Senate Transportation Committee. "Well over a dozen other states have already approved the use of digital driver's licenses, and I'm glad that New Jersey will be joining those states in providing an additional form of convenient identification for residents."