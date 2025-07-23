Governor Murphy Signs Legislation to Increase Pedestrian and Cyclist Safety

This legislation builds upon the Murphy Administration's efforts to make New Jersey’s roads safer for motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians. Earlier this year, Governor Murphy established the Target Zero Commission – a 13-member group charged with identifying and implementing strategies to eliminate serious roadway injuries and fatalities in the state by 2040.

“Today’s legislation marks another essential step toward reducing roadside fatalities and making our streets safer,” said Governor Murphy. “By expanding driver’s education and testing to include more safeguards for pedestrians and cyclists, we are fostering a new generation of informed, responsible drivers. This law helps prevent senseless tragedy and furthers our commitment to building a stronger, safer Garden State.”

The law requires that both driver’s education curriculum and the driver’s examination include information about a driver’s responsibilities when approaching a pedestrian operating a bicycle or personal conveyance, as well as the associated penalties for failing to comply with these responsibilities.

From 2023 to 2024, traffic fatalities increased by 14%. This overall increase was largely due to a 36% increase in pedestrian fatalities. As of this month, traffic fatalities are down 17% and pedestrian fatalities are down 31% compared to the same time period last year.

By expanding and strengthening the driver’s education and testing requirements, as well as driver manuals, the Murphy Administration is ensuring New Jersey motorists are smarter and safer on the roads.

“With the signing of this bill, the MVC will place added emphasis on drivers sharing the road with pedestrians, cyclists, and vulnerable road users in our driver manual and driver testing,” said Latrecia Littles-Floyd, Acting Chief Administrator of the Motor Vehicle Commission. “It's crucial for drivers to exercise caution and vigilance whenever they're behind the wheel. By cultivating careful driving and passing practices, we aim to make our roads safer for everyone. Let's all commit to driving responsibly and protecting each other.”

“Gov. Murphy and I are committed to improving safety for everyone on our roadways, particularly our most vulnerable users,” NJDOT Commissioner Fran O’Connor said. “Safety is everyone’s responsibility and this law helps make sure drivers are properly educated so they are doing their part to reduce crashes, injuries, and fatalities with pedestrians and cyclists.”

“In a state as densely populated as New Jersey, it’s especially important that drivers remain aware that they are sharing the road with pedestrians and cyclists,” said Division of Highway Traffic Safety Director Michael J. Rizol Jr. “This new law will include in the driver’s manual information on the importance of sharing the road safely with pedestrians and cyclists. Drivers have responsibilities when approaching and passing people who are walking or riding bicycles, and this law this law will ensure that everyone is aware of those responsibilities and the penalties for failing to comply with them.”

The primary sponsors of A4765/S4146 are Senators Patrick Diegnan Jr. and Angela McKnight, and Assemblymembers Lisa Swain, David Bailey Jr., and Heather Simmons.

“Everyone who uses our roads deserves to feel safe, whether they are driving, biking, or simply crossing the street. Too many preventable tragedies have shown us what happens when drivers aren’t properly educated,” said Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin. “This law ensures new drivers in New Jersey are taught how to safely share the road and understand their responsibilities to others from day one. I thank Governor Murphy, my colleagues in the Legislature, and all of the advocates who helped make this important safety measure a reality.”

“We passed the Safe Passing Law in 2022 to better protect pedestrians, cyclists, other roadway users from the threat of motor vehicle accidents,” said Senator Diegnan, Chair of the Senate Transportation Committee. “Still, deaths and injuries among pedestrians and cyclists on New Jersey roads have been increasing in recent years. By making sure that drivers are made aware as early as possible what their responsibilities are under the law, especially when combined with other efforts such as the Target Zero Commission, we will make our roads safer for all types of roadway users, motorists included.”

“Ensuring drivers know their role in sharing the road and protecting pedestrians and cyclists is critical to making our streets safer and more accessible to all travelers,” said Senator Angela McKnight. “By incorporating this safety information in the written permit exam and driver’s manual, we’re improving driver education and setting clear expectations from the moment a new driver gets behind the wheel.”

“As an avid runner and cyclist myself, I know how vulnerable people are on our roadways. This legislation is about saving lives and creating safer roads for everyone, whether you are walking, biking, or driving,” said Assemblywoman Lisa Swain. “By educating new drivers on how to safely share the road, we are helping build more connected and mindful communities.”

“Our roads should be safe for all users, not just those behind the wheel,” said Assemblywoman Heather Simmons. “By including pedestrian and cyclist safety in driver education, we are making sure every new driver understands their role in protecting others on the road.”

“Too many tragedies happen because drivers are not properly educated on how to approach pedestrians, cyclists, or people using personal mobility devices,” said Assemblyman Dave Bailey Jr. “This law gives new drivers the tools they need to help prevent those tragedies.

“Our children deserve safety on the way to and from school,” said Scott Schoenborn, impacted father from Maplewood. “My family is encouraged by actions of the local and state government such as this new law to help support safety for pedestrians. We hope this new law is followed by additional measures to help reduce the likelihood of other families being impacted like ours.”

“We’ve already lost far too many lives to crashes between drivers and cyclists,” said Burhaan Khurram, Vice President of the West Orange Nikhil Badlani Youth Advisory Board. “With this new law, we take a step toward change. By including comprehensive training and testing on these issues, we have the chance to reduce tragedies, to protect pedestrians and cyclists alike, and to build a safer, more responsible driving culture in New Jersey.”

"This legislation is a critical step toward saving lives on our roads. By ensuring that driver education and testing emphasize the responsibility drivers have when passing pedestrians, cyclists, and other vulnerable road users, we are sending a clear message: safety must come first," said Sangeeta Badlani, Founder of Nikhil Badlani Foundation, Families for Safe Streets NJ and Co-Founder of the Vision Zero NJ Alliance. "As a mother who lost a child to traffic violence, I know all too well the pain that comes when that responsibility is ignored. I’m grateful to the lawmakers who listened to our voices and to the young advocates who helped make this bill a reality. Together, we are changing the culture of driving in New Jersey—one law at a time."

“After the most dangerous year for pedestrians since 1986, New Jersey is grappling with a heartbreaking safety crisis that affects every community throughout the state. New Jersey Future appreciates Governor Murphy’s leadership in signing Bill S4146/A4765 into law, requiring education for drivers on their responsibilities when approaching and passing pedestrians and cyclists. Driving isn't just about controlling your vehicle; it's about being responsible for the safety of everyone around you, especially vulnerable road users like pedestrians, seniors, and cyclists. This legislation addresses a critical gap in the current driver education system and is a significant step toward making New Jersey’s roads safer for everyone,” said Zeke Weston, Policy Coordinator at New Jersey Future.

“This bill requires education for new driver’s specifically about how to keep our most vulnerable road users safe! We need to continue to make our streets safe for ALL, especially people walking, using wheelchairs, riding bikes and other micromobility devices.” said Paul Mickiewicz, Program Manager at New Jersey Bike & Walk Montclair.

We’re happy to see the safety of New Jersey’s citizens being taken seriously. Every family deserves to feel secure walking their neighborhood—whether it’s a parent pushing a stroller, a child biking to school, or a teen crossing the street with friends. This legislation is an important step toward protecting our most vulnerable road users and creating safer streets in Jersey City and in communities across the state,” said Gabrielle Gannon and Denise Dash, Co-founders of Jersey City Mamas.

“Senate Bill 4146 is a meaningful step forward for our downtowns—ensuring driver education emphasizes safe interactions with pedestrians, cyclists, and other non-motorized road users,” said Natalie Pineiro, Executive Director of Downtown New Jersey. "By embedding these lessons in driver manuals, tests, and instructional materials, the bill helps reinforce a culture of shared responsibility on our streets. That directly supports the walkability and vibrant, human‑scaled design that make our downtowns the heart of New Jersey communities."

"Driver education is an underrated component of street safety, and is already more thorough and rigorous in many developed nations than it is here in the US. Teaching new drivers how to interact safely with the growing number of cyclists on our streets, and to respect our right to use the streets, is an especially pressing need that this initiative will help meet," said Ayla Schermer, President at Bike JC.

“The Safe Passing Law, signed by Governor Murphy in 2022 is one of the strongest in the country, making it safer for people on our roads, walking, biking, and rolling, but to be truly effective more people need to know about the law. This legislation is a terrific way to reach millions of drivers and quickly make them aware of how to drive safely to protect our families, friends, and loved ones while driving.” said Debra Kagan, Executive Director, New Jersey Bike & Walk Coalition. “It is a great example of the kind of simple safety actions that can make a real impact toward our goal of zero deaths and serious injuries.”

“AAA commends Governor Murphy for signing S4168/A4765, sponsored by Senator Diegnan and Assemblywoman Swain," said Lauren Paterno, senior government affairs advisor for AAA Clubs of New Jersey. "This important legislation will enhance road safety across New Jersey by requiring driver education focused on sharing the road with pedestrians, cyclists, skaters, and motorized scooter users. By providing drivers with this knowledge, S4168/A4765 helps prevent future fatalities and promotes safer roads for all users.”

“This groundbreaking legislation is a vital step toward making our roads safer for everyone—especially the most vulnerable among us,” said Krishna Murthy, President & CEO of EZ Ride. “By requiring drivers to learn how to responsibly share the road with pedestrians, cyclists, and others, New Jersey is sending a clear message: every life matters. On behalf of EZ Ride and all the Transportation Management Associations (TMAs) across the state, I applaud Governor Murphy for his leadership and commitment to a safer, more inclusive transportation system. Together, we can make Target Zero traffic deaths by 2040 not just a goal—but a reality.”

“NJ has taken the lead in sharing our roads safely with the NJ Safe Passing Law, the Target Zero Commission, and others. More must be done, but now we welcome the chance to help our drivers and all other road users learn to follow the laws, to treat everyone like they’re family or friends, and save lives and serious injuries,” said Jim Hunt, Vision Zero New Jersey Alliance Organizer, and 4-Foot Safe Passing Law Advocacy Campaign Leader.

“This bill marks a crucial step in advancing awareness of New Jersey’s Safe Passing Law and, in particular, ensuring drivers fully understand their responsibility to protect pedestrians, bicyclists, and other vulnerable road users when they’re behind the wheel,” said Leigh Ann Von Hagen, AICP,PP, Executive Director, Voorhees Transportation Center, Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy, Rutgers University.

“The Brain Injury Alliance of New Jersey applauds Governor Murphy and the Legislature for advancing this critical driver education legislation. Too often, pedestrian and cyclist crashes result in devastating, life-changing brain injuries that are preventable. By equipping drivers with the knowledge and responsibility to safely share the road the chances of brain injury and death can be prevented,” said Kate O’Connor, MPH, CHES, Director of Public Health & Safety.

“By enacting this legislation, Governor Murphy reaffirms a clear and critical message: pedestrian and cyclist safety matters, and drivers have a responsibility to share the road,” said Zoe Baldwin, Vice President for State Programs at Regional Plan Association. “Today’s signing is a meaningful step toward a culture shift where all New Jerseyans can move through their community safely, regardless of how they get around. We’re grateful for the Governor’s continued leadership and look forward to continuing the work to make our streets truly safe for