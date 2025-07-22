Middletown Police Arrest Woman for Endangering

On July 17, 2025, Ptl. Nicholas Massaro and other members of the Middletown Police arrested Susan Santos, 54, currently residing in Middletown and charged her with Endangering Another and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, as well as Reckless Driving. Santos was processed on the charges and subsequently lodged in the Monmouth County Correctional Institute in Freehold.

The complaint alleged that a vehicle had been driving at an unsafe speed and nearly collided with a group of girl scouts who were selling cookies in the area. Additional information was recently obtained, which, along with evidence that had been collected by police, gave sufficient probable cause to support criminal charges in the matter.

Chief Weber stated, “I would like to thank those members of the public who came forward and provided critical information that allowed the officers to develop the required burden of proof to file these charges. The extraordinary relationship and level of cooperation we enjoy with the public often proves to be a critical component in our ability to keep Middletown safe.”

Mayor Perry also added, “Every resident of Middletown deserves to feel safe in their neighborhood. We take all reports of harassment and menacing behavior seriously, regardless of whether physical violence is involved. I want to thank the Middletown Township Police Department for their vigilance and professionalism in addressing this matter with care and a strong commitment to public safety.”

Any persons arrested or charged with offenses are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Additionally, except in specific circumstances, arrest and complaint information and names of those charged may be released