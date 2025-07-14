NJ Health Department Alerts Residents of Confirmed Measles Case, Urges Individuals to Stay Up to Date on Vaccines

The single confirmed case is a resident of Ocean County; limited information is available at this time. New Jersey is not currently experiencing a measles outbreak, which is defined as three or more related cases by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Measles symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes, and a rash that usually appears between three and five days after symptoms begin. The rash usually begins as flat red spots that appear on the face at the hairline and spread downward to the neck, torso, arms, legs, and feet. Measles can also cause serious complications, such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain), and can lead to miscarriage in pregnant people, premature birth, or a low-birth-weight baby.

NJDOH urges anyone who suspects an exposure or illness to call their local health department or a health care provider BEFORE going to any medical office or emergency department. Special arrangements can be made for evaluation while also protecting other patients and medical staff from possible infection. Please do not visit a medical facility without calling ahead.

NJDOH is working in collaboration with local health officials on ongoing contact tracing and on efforts to notify people who might have been exposed and to identify additional exposures that may have occurred.

Potentially exposed individuals, if infected, could develop symptoms as late as July 22, 2025.

As of the time of this release on July 10, no additional associated cases in New Jersey have been identified.

The virus spreads easily through the air when someone coughs or sneezes and can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the area. People can also get sick when they come in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person.

Individuals at risk include those who have not been fully vaccinated or have not had measles in the past.

MMR vaccine, administered in two doses, is safe and the most effective way to protect against measles, mumps, and rubella. The vaccine is also effective at preventing complications caused by these highly contagious diseases.

NJDOH encourages all residents to stay up to date on routine vaccinations, including MMR shots. Anyone traveling internationally should be fully vaccinated before traveling. Infants 6–11 months old should get one dose of the MMR vaccine before travel. Then they should get two more doses after their first birthday.

NJDOH is also requesting that health care providers use every opportunity to assess for immunizations to ensure all patients are current on routine immunizations. If referring a suspected measles case or exposed measles contact for care, health care providers MUST call the receiving facility to ensure appropriate arrangements are made. More guidance for health care providers regarding vigilance against measles can be found in the resources below:

Resources: