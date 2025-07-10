© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Middletown Man Charged with Weapons Offenses

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published July 10, 2025 at 5:58 AM EDT
Middletown Township Police Department

FREEHOLD – A local man has been arrested and charged with illegal weapons possession, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Wednesday.

Joseph J. Fitzgerald, 46, is charged with two second-degree weapons offenses, three third-degree weapons offenses, and a fourth-degree weapons offense after being found to be in possession of a handgun, a spring gun, and a stun gun with brass knuckles as a component.

An investigation into Fitzgerald’s activities was initiated last week, when the Middletown Township Police Department obtained information that Fitzgerald was traveling to another person’s home to engage in an altercation, possibly while armed with a firearm.

Fitzgerald was located and pulled over in a neighboring town shortly thereafter, and the aforementioned weapons were recovered from his vehicle. He was then lodged in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI) pending a first appearance and detention hearing tentatively scheduled to take place today, Wednesday, July 9.

Fitzgerald is being represented by Lisa Maglone, Esq., with an office in Freehold.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.
Tags
Local News Monmouth CountyMiddletown
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride