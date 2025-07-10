Middletown Man Charged with Weapons Offenses

Joseph J. Fitzgerald, 46, is charged with two second-degree weapons offenses, three third-degree weapons offenses, and a fourth-degree weapons offense after being found to be in possession of a handgun, a spring gun, and a stun gun with brass knuckles as a component.

An investigation into Fitzgerald’s activities was initiated last week, when the Middletown Township Police Department obtained information that Fitzgerald was traveling to another person’s home to engage in an altercation, possibly while armed with a firearm.

Fitzgerald was located and pulled over in a neighboring town shortly thereafter, and the aforementioned weapons were recovered from his vehicle. He was then lodged in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI) pending a first appearance and detention hearing tentatively scheduled to take place today, Wednesday, July 9.

Fitzgerald is being represented by Lisa Maglone, Esq., with an office in Freehold.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.