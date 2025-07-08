New Jersey Partners with U.S. Veterans Affairs to Improve Access to Health Care for Veterans Travelling Through the State

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority (NJTA), South Jersey Transportation Authority (SJTA), and NJ TRANSIT are posting flyers this month to help connect Veterans to VA resources. The posters share information about veteran’s telehealth options, the closest VA location, and the Veterans Crisis Line – empowering Veterans in crisis or others concerned about one to access free and confidential support from caring and trained responders 24/7, 365 days a year.

This campaign will connect Veterans with VA resources and maintain their continuity of care within the VA health care system based upon the “Anywhere-to-Anywhere” Telehealth Practice Authority using VA Video Connect. The VA has previously launched this initiative in other heavily traveled states such as Pennsylvania and Nevada.

The VA worked with the Turnpike Authority to provide critical information at its 21 service areas located along the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway that offer food, fuel, restrooms, and a variety of services and amenities. The VA also worked with the SJTA to include the information at the Farley Service Plaza on the Atlantic City Expressway and with NJ TRANSIT to provide the posters at their facilities.

“Helping veterans access health care services and benefits is a simple, yet effective way that we can make it easier to find support, whether a veteran is local to New Jersey or traveling through our state,” said Governor Murphy. “We bear a responsibility to make sure that each and every veteran knows that help is never far away.”

“Being able to work with the State of New Jersey’s Department of Transportation will help us extend our reach to Veterans we serve with telehealth and mental health resources,” said RADM Karen Flaherty-Oxler, (ret), Medical Center Director of the Philadelphia Veterans Affairs Healthcare System. “This roadside initiative provides us with another touchpoint to connect VA with Veterans, and we are grateful to the Murphy Administration for their support.”

“New Jersey’s transportation agencies provide a vital link to connect people traveling in and through our State, whether it is by car or public transportation,” NJDOT Commissioner and Chair of the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, SJTA, and NJ TRANSIT Fran O’Connor said. “We are proud to support our customers every day and know that many are veterans. By partnering with the VA on this campaign to help veterans access healthcare services, we are giving back to the men and women who have given so much to us.”

If a transportation agency wants to participate in this multi-state initiative, contact VA Rocky Mountain Network’s Connected Care / Telehealth Office at: VISN19CCT@va.gov.

